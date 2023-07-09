ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — Isaac Paredes and Yandy Díaz homered as the Tampa Bay Rays snapped a season-high seven-game skid with a 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in a matchup of teams with the best records in baseball.

Zach Eflin (10-4) gave up two runs and four hits over five innings in a 77-pitch outing as Tampa Bay avoided the three-game series sweep. The 29-year-old righty is 9-1 in 10 starts at home.

Travis d’Arnaud homered for the MLB-best Braves, who are 20-3 since June 14 and head into the All-Star break at 60-29. Atlanta has homered in 26 consecutive games, the longest streak in modern-era franchise history.

Atlanta All-Star Bryce Elder (7-2) allowed seven runs, six hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings, his shortest outing this season. The right-hander, who had his ERA jump from 2.45 to 2.97, went 3-0 over his previous four starts, giving up five runs in 25 2/3 innings.

NATIONALS 7, RANGERS 2: Joey Meneses homered for the third consecutive day, Patrick Corbin earned his first home victory since May 20, and Washington won at home.

Stone Garrett and Dominic Smith also homered for last-place Washington, which won the final two games of the series after dropping 15 of its previous 16 at Nationals Park.

Advertisement

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 7, PHILLIES 3: Bryan De La Cruz homered among his four hits as Miami beat visiting Philadelphia.

Jesús Sánchez and rookie Dane Myers also went deep for the Marlins, who reached the All-Star break with their best record in franchise history at 53-39.

BREWERS 1, REDS 0: Wade Miley pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee made a first-inning run stand up to win at home.

The victory pulled the Brewers to within a game of the NL Central-leading Reds heading into the All-Star break. Milwaukee took two of three in the series.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Advertisement

ROYALS 4, GUARDIANS 1: Ryan Yarbrough won his first game back with Kansas City after being hit in the face by a line drive two months ago and the Royals finally beat Shane Bieber, snapping a six-game losing streak with a win in Cleveland.

Yarbrough (2-4) suffered several facial fractures when he was hit on May 7 against Oakland by a line drive clocked at 106.2 mph. But the left-hander worked his way back from the scary incident and limited the Guardians to one run and six hits over six innings.

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: Toronto closer Jordan Romano is replacing Houston starter Framber Valdez on the American League roster for Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

AL Manager Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros said the New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole won’t pitch in the All-Star Game because he would be on two days’ rest following a start Saturday.

PHILLIES: Philadelphia placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the 15-day injured list because of left elbow inflammation.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old Alvarado has appeared in 26 games and last pitched in a one-inning scoreless outing against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Although All-Star Craig Kimbrel has assumed the closer’s role, Alvarado maintains a vital role for the Phillies in high-leverage spots. He has a 1.38 ERA.

BRAVES: Atlanta’s Max Fried threw 35 pitches over 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett – his first appearance in more than two months.

Fried, runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award in 2022, has been on the 60-day injured list recuperating from a strained left forearm.

ORIOLES: Baltimore activated infielder Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day injured list.

Mountcastle last played on June 8 but has since been sidelined with vertigo. The 26-year-old Mountcastle was batting .227 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI before landing on the IL.