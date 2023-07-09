PORTLAND – Albert Gordon Larrabee, 83, of Portland, passed away June 26, 2023, at Pinnacle Nursing Home.
Born in Portland July 10, 1939. Son of Douglas and Madelyn Larrabee, he was educated in Portland schools. Service member of the U.S. Army and Coast Guard. Employed for his adult life on the Portland waterfront. Predeceased by wife, Elizabeth Larrabee; and brothers Douglas and Richard Larrabee.
Survived by daughters Robin Darling, Michelle Valley, Stephanie Trott; nieces Karen Hansen Brown, Sissy Mizner, Donna Larrabee; and close friend, Trudy McClelan.
Service to be held privately. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
