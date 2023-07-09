CAPE ELIZABETH – Ann Linden “A.L.” Wagner Carlisle, 83, died peacefully Thursday, June 16, 2023, at Stroudwater Lodge, surrounded by family.

She was born Aug. 5, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late William and Jean Avery Wagner. After a few years in Natick, Mass., the family moved to Hampton Falls, N.H. when her parents purchased Applecrest Farm Orchards and became apple farmers.

A.L. loved growing up with her brothers Ben and Peter Wagner at Applecrest, which has remained a magical place for her family and friends for more than 70 years. A.L. graduated from Exeter High School in 1958 as valedictorian. She was an excellent athlete, playing softball, field hockey, and captaining Exeter’s undefeated basketball squad. She was also part of the group of students to name the school’s mascot the “Blue Hawks.”

A.L. spent a transformational four years at Wells College in Aurora, N.Y., where she had enjoyed idyllic summers at her grandparents’ home, “Windy Brow.” At Wells, she met a remarkable group of friends with whom she stayed close for the remainder of her life, including her best friend, Jane Brooks. She received her bachelor’s degree in German from Wells, and later a master’s degree in Rehabilitative Counseling Education from the University of Southern Maine.

After stints in North Carolina, Germany and Virginia, the young family moved to Cape Elizabeth, settling into 21 Maple Lane, which she would call home for 50 years. She loved Maine, the Town of Cape Elizabeth, and her Brentwood neighborhood, and she quickly established roots and set about impacting her world. She was an amazing, selfless, and dedicated mother and grandmother, never missing her children’s or grandchildren’s sporting and music events,

and somehow finding time to make an enormous local and national impact as a volunteer.

A long-time advocate for young people, A.L.’s many volunteer contributions include founding and chairing the National Coalition for State Juvenile Justice Advisory Groups (JJAG), through which she testified before Congress on several occasions and advised the President and state governors on juvenile justice issues. A.L. also chaired numerous other organizations and committees, including Congressman John R. McKernan’s Task Force on Children, Youth, and Families, the Interdisciplinary Committee to Review Methods of Investigation of Out of Home Abuse of Children, The Substitute Care Task Force of the United Way of Greater Portland, Maine, The United Way Sexual Abuse Task Force, and the United Way Committee on Sexual Abuse, among many others. She served on the Boards of the United Way of Greater Portland, the Criminal Justice Planning and Assistance Agency, the Maine Justice Assistance Council, appointed by Governors Brennan and McKernan, the Advisory Board on Executive Clemency, appointed by Governor Brennan, the President’s and Speaker’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Children and Families, appointed by the Maine Legislature, and The Governor’s Task Force to Improve Services for Maine’s Children, Youth, and Families.

A.L. also served on the Board of Trustees of Wells College and was a long-time member of the Junior League, serving as the Maine President and as a Member of the Regional Council of the National Junior League. During her tenure, she served as the Chair of the Task Force on Criminal Justice and the Project at the Maine Youth Center. More recognizably, she and her close Junior League friends founded the Children’s Museum of Portland.

Furthering her significant local contributions, A.L. served as a Corporator of Maine Medical Center and Peoples Savings Bank and was instrumental in founding the Pond Cove Elementary School Parents Association, serving as its first president.

In 1987, A.L. was appointed Associate Commissioner for the Department of Corrections with responsibility for juveniles and community services, a position she held for eight years, and as the Director of Rehabilitative and Administrative Programs for the Maine Youth Center/Long Creek Development Center for 10 years.

She received numerous awards and special recognitions from governors, legislators, and Presidents, among them the United Way Award of Excellence for Dedicated Community Service and a Citation for Volunteers in Juvenile and Criminal Justice signed by President Reagan, recognition for volunteer service by Governor Brennan in his 1986 State of the State Address, and the Key to Kansas City, Mo. for her work as Chair of the National Coalition of State Juvenile Justice Groups. In 1991, the National Coalition for Juvenile Justice established the A.L. Carlisle Child Advocacy Award, which is presented annually to an individual who has made a significant contribution to juvenile justice at the national level.

Despite her many accomplishments, A.L. always found time for her family and friends, with whom she shared a great variety of interests, including reading, traveling, Bridge, knitting, and tending to her beautiful gardens.

A.L. is survived by her children, Jeffrey Carlisle of Falmouth, Peter Carlisle of South Portland, and Christopher Carlisle of Cape Elizabeth, her daughters-in-law, Amy and Justine; and her grandchildren, Avery and Elliott Carlisle of Falmouth, Aidan, Kenneth, and Meron Carlisle of South Portland, and Manny Carlisle of Cape Elizabeth.

The family extends its thanks to the wonderful, dedicated people at Stroudwater Lodge for their professional and loving care.

A funeral service celebrating A.L.'s life will be held on Friday, July 14 at 2 p.m. at the South Portland Congregational United Church of Christ, Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland.