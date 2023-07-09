PORTLAND – Dennis James Hennessey, Sr., formerly of Worcester, and Whitinsville, Mass., died at the age of 85 in Portland.

He was born in Charlotte, N.C. to the late Edward F. and Margaret (Shea) Hennessey. Dennis graduated from Classical High School in Worcester, Mass. and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dennis was actively involved in the civil rights movement and efforts to desegregate UNC’s campus. A lifelong Tar Heel, Dennis was a team student manager of UNC’s national champion basketball team.

After a long and successful executive career with the Melville Shoe Corp., Dennis retired to Portland Maine with his amazing wife of over 60 years Sheila (Johnson) Hennessey.

Dennis was predeceased by his brother, Edward F. Hennessey, III and sister, Mary Anne Madarasz; his son, William J. Hennessey, son-in-law, James L. Watson, Sr.; and his great-grandson, Oz Edmund Hennessey.

Dennis leaves behind his beloved wife, Sheila; his son, Dennis Junior, and wife, Christie Hennessey, and their children, Erin and Dennis III; his daughter, Maryann “M.A.” Watson and children, Shea and James II; his grandson, Brandon Forsyth and partner Kate, and their children, Lily and Jude; his granddaughter, Elizabeth, her husband, Justin Pitz, and their children, Ireland, Ivory, and Ace; and his granddaughter, Carley, her husband, Dylan McLeod and their son, Atticus Hennessey; along with extended family, and friends, new and old.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make charitable contributions, may consider a donation to

The Locker Project Maine (mainelockerproject.org);

or a recovery program of the donor’s choice.

