PORTLAND – Dorothy Gabrielson, a vivacious soul known for her love of life, impeccable taste, and compassionate spirit, died peacefully June 27, 2023, at The Cedars Skilled Nursing Care in Portland. She was 91.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Mary McBride and William Vaughan, she graduated from Prospect Heights High School. She met her future husband, Robert M. Gabrielson, while working at Methodist Hospital. They married in 1953 and embarked on a journey that took them to Caribou, where they welcomed the first three of their four children.

The growing family returned to the New York City area, where they resided over the years in Morris Plains, New Vernon, and Morris Township, N.J. Many memorable summer vacations were spent on Cape Cod, Mass.

After raising her children, Dorothy reentered the workforce, finally retiring as an Executive Assistant from AT&T. Dorothy lost her beloved husband after nearly 51 years of marriage, but remained resilient. She eventually relocated to Maine to be close to her daughter.

Dorothy was a voracious reader who enjoyed a wide range of authors and poets from Langston Hughes, Charles Bukowski, and Harry Crews to the Russian novelists. She read the New York Times religiously and kept her radio and television tuned to the local public broadcasts. She possessed an insatiable curiosity about the world around her, enrolling in classes at local colleges. Her adventurous spirit took her around the world to Europe and Scandinavia as well as Japan, India, Egypt, Israel, Turkey, Jordan, Syria, South East Asia, El Salvador, Mexico, Cuba, and Costa Rica.

Dorothy had exquisite taste, as evidenced in her elegantly decorated homes. She was a talented cook and baker whose specialties included cheesecake, breads and rolls, entrees like osso buco, and many Norwegian dishes. Her love for flowers blossomed into a passion for gardening. She was a determined Democrat who never missed an election and who supported policies and candidates that promoted equality, women’s rights, the environment and social justice. Above all, time spent with her family was always her priority.

Dorothy was predeceased by four siblings; her husband, Gabe; and three nieces and a nephew.

She is survived by her dear sister, Alice Molloy (Frank) of Little Neck, N.Y.; and her children, Katryn Gabrielson (Paul Boots) of North Yarmouth, George (Sandra) of Middlebury, Conn., Max (Jennifer) of Wilton, Conn., and John (Laura) of Casper, Wyo. Dorothy’s legacy extends to eight grandchildren, Christopher Boots (Letson), Anna Boots, Miles Gabrielson (Sky), Tyler Gabrielson (Ruth), Julie Gabrielson (Dave Albert, fiancé), David Gabrielson, Kirsti Gabrielson, Bryn Gabrielson; three great-grandchildren, Ryklee Perry, Nell Boots, Freya Gabrielson, and a fourth great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, N.Y. at a later date.

The family also wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone at The Cedars for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Dorothy’s memory to the

Morristown & Morris Township Library

in Morristown, N.J.