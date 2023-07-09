George W. Greenwood

FARMINGTON – Please join family and friends on Monday, July 17 at 1 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington to celebrate the life of George Greenwood. (The family would like to suggest bringing a chair and an umbrella for shade or rain.)

Following the graveside service, a reception will be held at the Farmington Congregational Church on Main Street. Join us for refreshments, sharing of memories and perhaps a Cowboy song or two!

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.