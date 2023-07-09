FARMINGTON – Please join family and friends on Monday, July 17 at 1 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington to celebrate the life of George Greenwood. (The family would like to suggest bringing a chair and an umbrella for shade or rain.)

Following the graveside service, a reception will be held at the Farmington Congregational Church on Main Street. Join us for refreshments, sharing of memories and perhaps a Cowboy song or two!