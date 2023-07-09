YARMOUTH – Helen Jean (Johnson) Rotvig, was born April 24, 1933, in Bayport, Minn. She earned her RN at St Paul through Bethesda Hospital and met Roger, the love of her life. They were married on Aug. 21, 1954, and were able to celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary at Sebago Lake in Windham with their three children, five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Helen was predeceased by her father, Edward Johnson, her mother, Myrtle Johnson; her brother, Richard Johnson; her son, Thomas Rotvig; and her loving husband, Roger Rotvig.

Helen is survived by her three remaining children, her daughter, Susan Grygiel and her husband, David of Windham, her son, Timothy Rotvig and his husband Ric Teetz of Clearwater Beach, Fla., her daughter, Sandra Morander, and her husband, Ronald of Cumberland, R.I.

A celebration of life will be held in August, and a graveside service at Camp Calumet for both Roger and Helen will follow. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. ﻿

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to

Holy Cross, http://www.kennebunklutheran.org

or Camp Calumet-

http://www.calumet.org