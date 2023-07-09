PORTLAND – Helene Evelyn (Marcoux) Quint passed peacefully and surrounded by love on July 1, 2023.

She was born in Lebanon, N.H. in 1937 to Marie Adele Marcoux and John Joseph O’Donnell. Following her parents’ divorce she was raised by her mother, growing up in Massachusetts and graduating from Norwood High School. She later graduated from Bates College.

Helene held many fond and special memories of summers at Camp Kiwanis in Hanover, Mass. as a waterfront counselor teaching swimming and canoeing. She began synchronized swimming there and continued at Bates.

Following her graduation from Bates, Helene taught 1st and 2nd grade in Old Town and then 2nd grade in Wellesley Hills, Mass. She married Randolph Quint, whom she had met at Bates, in 1962.

Helene and Randy began their married life in Morogoro, Tanzania, where they lived for two years. Their first daughter, Colleen, was born in Dar es Salaam. After returning to the states, they lived in Portland while Randy was the head of the English Department at Falmouth High School. Daughters Karen and Kerry were born in Maine. In her children’s early years, Helene was a stay-at-home mom. She was a devoted wife and mother and her family was her greatest joy in life.

Once her daughters had all entered school, Helene returned to teaching. She taught preschool at Stepping Stones Country Day School in Falmouth for many years, and then taught Kindergarten at Lyseth and Riverton Elementary Schools in Portland from 1984 – 1998. Helene also became a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Portland and served on many committees and taught Sunday School for several years.

Helene and Randy moved to Highland Lake in Falmouth in 1995 where they built a home on the site of their camp where the family spent many summers. After her husband passed in 2000, Helene continued to live at the lake until 2016, then moved to Independent Living at The Atrium at The Cedars.

Helene always enjoyed acting in community theater around the Portland area after she retired. She started in junior high writing monologues and entertaining at dances and some events. She belonged to several theater groups – the Walpole Footlighters (Massachusetts), Robinson Players (Bates College), Olli Senior Players (USM) and Daytime Players (Greater Portland). She performed in many shows at Schoolhouse Arts Center and some at Biddeford City Theater, Portland Players and Lyric Theater. She also enjoyed being in a few commercials.

Helene was predeceased by her husband, Randy.

She is survived by her daughters Colleen Quint of Maine, and her children Joshua (Zia), Jedidiah (Johanna), and Jessamyn (Luis) and their families; Karen Quint (Chris Griffin) of California and her son Owen Jones; and Kerry Skillin (Doug) of Massachusetts and their daughters Madison and Kaitlyn. Helene was known as “GG” to her two great-granddaughters.

In honoring Helene’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Online condolences and remembrances can be left at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at The Atrium at the Cedars, The Osher Inn and Hospice of Southern Maine for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Schoolhouse Arts Center

P.O. Box 140

Standish, ME 04084;

Hart Cat Shelter

302 Range Rd.

Cumberland, ME 04021

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous