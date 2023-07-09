DENVER, Colo. – John Andrew Holt, 67, of Denver, Colo. passed away on April 22, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Portland on Feb. 19, 1956, to Stephania (Bojarczuk) Holt and Johnny Elmore Holt. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary, King Jr., and Portland High School.

He moved to Denver, Colo. in 1976, where he made his home for over 40 years. John was a connoisseur of literature, treasuring the classics and authors of many countries and cultures. He enjoyed film and art and music and learning of all kinds. He digested life’s gifts with the utmost respect and treasured his time with the people he loved.

A man of deep feelings, he tried to never leave an apology unspoken or a sentiment of love unaddressed. He was a fiercely independent and special soul who lived life on his own terms. His infectious sense of humor and passionate drive for knowledge made him an irresistible force to many. He will be missed greatly.

John is survived by his daughter, Alexandra Holt (Giacomo Pugliese) of Denver, Colo.; granddaughters Anna, Cheri and Everli; brothers Anthony (Deb) of Cape Elizabeth, Christopher (Denise) of Old Orchard, sisters Mary Diters of Poland, and Patricia Holt-Billey (Steve) of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the employees of Crestmoor Rehab and Compassus Hospice Care for their kindness, compassion, and care of John during the end of his life.

