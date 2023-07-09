FALMOUTH – Marcia M. Webber, 90, passed away on July 2, 2023 in Falmouth.

Marcia was born in Portland on Dec. 12, 1932 to George Fletcher West Means and Laura S. Means. She was educated through the Portland school system, graduating from Deering High School, class of 1950. After high school, Marcia attended Simmons College, graduating in 1954 with a B.S. in Physical Therapy. She then worked as a physical therapist at the Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, Vt. from 1954 until 1956.

Marcia was the beloved wife of Dr. Peter B. Webber for 69 years. She traveled with her family during her husband’s active military service to Alaska, California and Maryland, resettling in Portland in 1966.

She volunteered for several organizations including the Women’s Exchange of Portland, the Junior League, Sweetser, and Maine Medical Center Pediatric Playroom. She was a member of First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ in South Portland.

Marcia enjoyed many hobbies including knitting, baking, playing bridge and Scrabble, gardening, babysitting grandchildren and grand dogs, travel, and spending time with her family at Sebago Lake.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Fletcher West Means II.

She is survived by her husband, Peter; her daughter, Laurel Ricci and husband Dr. Lawrence Ricci of South Portland, daughter, Cynthia Taylor and husband Douglas Taylor of Hardeeville, S.C., son, William Webber and wife Cynthia Webber of Andover, Mass., and son, David Webber and wife Lynne Webber of Scarborough. Marcia was the cherished grandmother to Kelsey Fenton, Rachel Tyson, Jessica Webber, Daniel Webber, Meghan Taylor; and great-grandmother to Carter Fenton.

Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Legacy Memory Care and Compassus Hospice for the exceptional and compassionate care provided to Marcia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Marcia’s memory to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital (https://fundraising.mmc.org/bbch-donate-now).