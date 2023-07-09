SACO – Shirley G. Bartlett, 86, of North Street passed away on Feb. 28, 2023.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery in Hollis with the Rev. Burt Howe officiating. A reception will follow at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton.

