Shirley G. Bartlett

SACO – Shirley G. Bartlett, 86, of North Street passed away on Feb. 28, 2023.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery in Hollis with the Rev. Burt Howe officiating. A reception will follow at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton.

