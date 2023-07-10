Shawn Mullins

8 p.m. Thursday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Everything’s gonna be all right if you head to Brownfield to see singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins, who most of us know from his 1998 hit song about Los Angeles called “Lullaby.” The song made it to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Adult Top 40 chart and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. Other notable Mullins tunes include “Shimmer” and “Beautiful Wreck.” All told, he’s released 10 albums since 1992.

The Kotzschmar Organ: Fab Film Music

7 p.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $10 to $33, free for 12 and under. porttix.com

Here’s one of the more unique ways to hear some truly iconic music from films like “Star Wars,” “Superman” and the Indiana Jones and Harry Potter series. You’ll also love Hans Zimmer’s score to Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar.” They’ll all be played on the Kotzschmar Organ by Portland’s municipal organist, James Kennerly, along with the Kotzschmar brass and percussion ensembles. You must to see this performance. Note: The show will be available to stream on demand starting July 22.

Declan McKenna

8 p.m. Monday, July 17. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

British singer-songwriter Declan McKenna first caught the world’s ear in 2015 with his debut single “Brazil,” which charted in the U.S. as well as England. He was only 16. Since then, McKenna has gained a huge following. Last year, he sold out his entire U.S. tour, and this round of dates is called The Big Return. He’ll be playing tunes from 2017’s “What Do You Think About the Car?,” 2020’s “Zeros,” and plenty of new songs.