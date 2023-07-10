PARIS — A Norway man ran over his estranged wife in his truck then stabbed her last week, authorities said Monday.

Andrew J. St. George, 61, had called his son, Raymond, on Friday and told him he had just killed his wife, Barbara, 60, and planned to kill himself, according to court records.

St. George was charged with intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder, a crime punishable by 25 years to life in prison.

He appeared in court Monday by videoconference from Oxford County Jail.

Maine State Police Detective Herbert Leighton wrote in a police affidavit that the elder St. George threw a cellphone at police when they arrived at his home at 353 Greenwood Road in Norway and fled from sight.

He was later located in a fenced area behind a parked camper clutching several knives, Leighton wrote.

Police took St. George into custody.

Investigators found a 2018 full-size Chevrolet pickup truck registered to St. George parked in the driveway at the home, Leighton wrote.

A woman was lying face-down under the truck’s driver’s-side front tire.

The front and rear quarter panel areas of the truck showed damage and it’s bumper was detached from the truck and located down the driveway from where the truck was parked, Leighton wrote.

Raymond St. George told police Andrew and Barbara St. George had “relationship issues” and had been separated for two years.

Andrew St. George’s daughter, Theresa, told police her father and Barbara St. George “were both verbally and physically abusive to one another,” Leighton wrote.

She said the couple had owned the home in Norway since 2015 and that it had become “an issue amongst her mom and dad for quite some time,” Leighton wrote.

Barbara St. George’s sister, Evelyn Ward of New Hampshire, said her sister had been staying with her since October and that she had been working through a divorce from her estranged husband.

She told police that Andrew St. George had been “very verbally and physically abusive to Barbara,” Leighton wrote.

Ward said ownership of the home has become a divisive issue between the estranged couple.

Barbara St. George had told Ward on Wednesday that she was headed to Norway with her dog “for a few days.”

Police in New Hampshire said video footage from a supermarket surveillance camera showed Andrew St. George’s pickup truck parked in the store’s lot on Wednesday morning. Barbara St. George and her dog appear to get into the truck, which later leaves the lot, Leighton wrote.

Police located Barbara St. George’s car parked behind the supermarket, Leighton said.

The dog was later found in Norway.

Leighton wrote that he could see “superficial injuries” to Andrew St. George’s neck and wrist area while he was being observed at a Norway hospital.

Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Liam Funte conducted an autopsy on Barbara St. George, concluding she “died as a result of injuries sustained as a result of being run over by a vehicle and had sustained multiple stab wounds located in several areas of her body,” Leighton wrote.

Andrew St. George was held Monday without bail after his initial court appearance.

He didn’t enter a plea to the charge on Monday. A defendant charged in a complaint with a felony crime can’t enter a plea or go to trial on that charge unless a grand jury hands up an indictment after finding there is probable cause supporting the charge.

