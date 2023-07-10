PARIS — A female inmate at the Oxford County Jail died Friday.

Oxford County Jail Administrator Capt. Dana Dillingham confirmed the death Monday morning.

Dillingham, who provided no further details, said the Sheriff’s Office would release more information later Monday.

The incident is being investigated by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-South, which is standard procedure, said Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

This story will be updated.

