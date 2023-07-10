Paula Poundstone

9 p.m. Friday. Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $52.50 to $93.50. jonathansogunquit.com. 8 p.m. Saturday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $70. stonemountainartscenter.com

With her famously dry sense of humor, comic Paula Poundstone will be performing back-to-back nights in Maine. From her ongoing stint as a panelist on National Public Radio’s quiz show “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me” to her podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, she makes people laugh in many different ways. But the best way is doing what she does best: stand-up comedy.

City at Your Feet Scavenger Hunt

9 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. Portland locations, $30 adults, $15 for 14 and under. portlandtrails.org

Put a team together of between two and six people and get ready to explore Portland in a fun and exciting way. Portland Trails’ City at Your Feet Scavenger Hunt will have you following a map and clue sheet while on the hunt for specific spots on the trail network, which you’ll document with photos as you rack up points. The catch is, you’ll do this without a car, so plan on walking, biking, skateboarding or taking the bus with the free pass that’s included. Choose from track one (peninsula destinations) or track two (Portland and beyond). It all starts at Portland Gear Hub on 155 Washington Ave.

Brunswick In Bloom Garden Tour

10 a.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Brunswick locations, $35 in advance, $50 day of event. brunswickinbloom.org

Stop and smell the roses, and many other types of flowers, as you make your way around Brunswick visiting eight gorgeous gardens. The Brunswick In Bloom Garden Tour culminates with a 4 p.m. garden party featuring tea, lemonade and light snacks. The tour is a fundraiser for Oasis Free Clinics, a free primary care medical practice and dental clinic that provides care to uninsured Midcoast adults. Once you register, you’ll receive further details and a map.

‘The Story of My Life’

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Wednesday, July 19, and Aug. 1 and 12; 1 p.m. July 30 and Aug 10. The Theater at Monmouth Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., Monmouth, $25, $40. theateratmonmouth.org

The Theater at Monmouth’s Brave New Worlds Summer Repertory Season kicks off with the musical “The Story of My Life,” written by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill. The show centers around Thomas and Alvin, lifelong friends in a small town. When Alvin passes away, Thomas is left to pen a eulogy that properly captures the essence of his friend’s life while recalling all that has happened since they met as children. All the while, Alvin is present in Thomas’ mind, leading the way down memory lane.

