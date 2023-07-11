An exhibit of works by artists featured in the upcoming book “Art of Penobscot Bay” has opened at the Thos. Moser showroom in Freeport.

The furniture maker invited all 100 artists in the book by brothers Carl and David Little to participate in the exhibit, and about 40 applied, said Meg Hurdman, assistant showroom manager. Most of the art on display is paintings, but there are also a few prints and wood engravings, “a really nice variety, from more traditional to more contemporary work,” she said.

“It very much reflects the spirit of Maine art. There’s so much talent in Maine.”

Carl Little said the exhibit also provides a lesson in art history.

“You can trace the history of American landscape art in the paintings of the bay,” Little said.

“The book has about 40 historical pieces, (but) the lion’s share of the book is devoted to about 80 different contemporary paintings,” he said. He and his bother wanted to include work that would show the bay, which stretches from Rockland to the Blue Hill Peninsula, over time, in all seasons and weather conditions.

“The range of interpretation is a lot of fun,” he said.

Little said he and his brother were impressed with the work Thos. Moser put into the exhibit. “They did all the curating and I’ve heard great things about the show already,” he said. “It’s a wonderful collaboration.”

The furniture maker has shown artists’ work for a while now, Hurdman said. Having the store’s handmade furniture displayed alongside art adds to the atmosphere.

“We like to think of our furniture as the sculptures,” she said.

The Littles’ book is scheduled to be released in the fall by Yarmouth-based publisher Islandport Press. Artist events and book signings likely will be held at Thos. Moser at that time, she said.

In the meantime, the show is available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. It will remain up until January. The artwork is available for purchase.

Information on the show and featured artists can be found at thosmoser.com.

