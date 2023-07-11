It’s finally here – a break from the rain. But, of course, it comes with a catch. If you’ve been waiting for weeks to get outside and enjoy the summer, let’s hope you like it hot. With forecasted temperatures flirting with 90 degrees, we decided to pull together all sorts of ways you can still enjoy the outdoors without getting overheated.

Last year, we rounded up a bunch of ideas for where to cool off, including state parks with swimming areas, city splash pads and waterparks. We also gave you eight great watering holes to visit throughout the state.

Since then, we’ve gathered info on dozens of ice cream shops in southern and central Maine, including what specialty flavors you might find there. If you prefer to take your refreshment through a straw, sip on one of Maine’s essential summer beverages, boozy or non.

Making a beeline to the beach? Peruse your options, both inland and along the coast. (And pick up a Maine-set summer read to complete the mood.) If you’re not much of a sunbather, choose a spot for a sandy stroll.

To get more up close and personal with the water, take a paddle or cruise. If you’d rather observe the beautiful weather than bask in it, a scenic drive might do the trick.

And if you’d prefer to just hide from the heat, you can always duck into a movie, see a musical or visit a gallery – Bowdoin College’s Arctic Museum might make you forget about it completely.

For those determined to go about your summer unfazed by the forecast, see our Summer Guide for tons of other ways to enjoy the season.