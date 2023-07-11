Jimmy Carter’s campaign schedule for Thursday, Sept. 30, 1976, was packed and ambitious. According to his presidential records, he began his day with an early morning flight from Albany, Georgia, to Buffalo, continued by motorcade to Tonawanda, New York, then took a flight to speak at Boston College and went on to Portland, where he gave a speech in Monument Square at 7:55 p.m. It was there that I took this picture of Carter with his friend Maine Gov. Kenneth Curtis. When I read President Carter’s announcement that he is receiving hospice care, I recalled focusing my camera and taking this picture as he descended from the platform.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bill Allen is a senior fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University. A former resident of Portland, he was a senior executive with United Way of Greater Portland from 1973 to 1977.

Our paths had crossed as he sought the Democratic Party’s nomination, giving special attention to winning the Maine caucus and sending an early signal nationally that he was a serious candidate. He introduced himself to me in 1975 at a luncheon at the Eastland Hotel very early in his campaign. “Jimmy Who?” was the reaction as I left my office on the way to this event – a not uncommon question and reaction at that time. At a smaller gathering that followed lunch, I remember sitting in the first row of chairs, listening carefully and thinking “Yes!” this person could be president.

Post-Watergate and post-Vietnam, his message was fresh and compelling. He was committed to making government work more efficiently and to setting high ethical and performance standards. He cited his training at Annapolis as a nuclear engineer, his experience managing a peanut farm, his accomplishments as governor of Georgia and his deep commitment to human rights throughout the world. “I will never lie to you.”

Carter again arrived in Portland for an evening celebration just after the caucus, which he won. “Carter Winner in Portland, Me.,” the Feb. 2, 1976, New York Times headline stated, followed by the subheadline, “Gets 46% In City Caucuses – 34% Are ‘Undecided.’ ” I had actively participated in the caucus and wanted to welcome him back and celebrate his victory. I was honored to be selected as a Carter delegate to the Maine Democratic Convention. To add to my excitement I easily slipped into a post-event news conference, absent any process to check press credentials.

I have treasured this photo and the note I’ve attached to it, which I received from Gov. Curtis, thanking me for a copy. He said, “That night has proven to be a memorable time.” It was memorable indeed and reminds me once again of Jimmy Carter’s distinguished life and his presidency and post-presidency with its unique domestic and international achievements. In promoting peace, human rights, fair elections, eradicating disease and building Habitat homes, Carter has been true to the standards he set for himself, the same benchmarks that he described as a new candidate at that luncheon in 1975.

Since we moved from Portland in 1977, I have held leadership positions in philanthropy, nonprofit organizations and academia. Jimmy Carter’s grace, integrity and compassion have inspired me in each of these roles. I tell my students that high standards and deep values such as those held by Carter are essential to the mission, performance and impact of the social enterprises we analyze in class. These also inspire public service careers and lives with a mission and purpose to which my students aspire.

Jimmy Carter is a good, honorable and decent man. I treasure the memories of his campaign in Portland and will continue to honor his life and to promote his ideals.

