BRUNSWICK – Retired Coast Guard Master Chief Louis “Phil” Cousineau answered his last bell and joined his wife Dorothy in the celestial heavens. Phil passed away on June 17, 2023, at the age of 94 surrounded by his family.

Phil was born April 2, 1929, in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Emile and Florence Deprez Cousineau. He was the youngest of 11 children and the last survivor. He was raised as French as his first language as he worked on the family farm in Swansea, Massachusetts

Phil joined the Navy in 1949 before switching to the Coast Guard two years later. Phil retired from the Coast Guard Reserves in 1989 after serving 40 years combined.

While in port on leave in 1951, Phil met who was to be the love of his life. Dorothy Alma Gendreau was waitressing at the Howard Johnson’s restaurant in Portland one evening when this young Sailor entered. The rest is what we call blissful history.

Phil was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 62 years, Dorothy, and his daughter Linda Norton. He is survived by five children: Zoo Cain and his wife Cindy of Auburn, Florence Lebel and her Husband David of Bluffton, South Carolina, Dorothea Edmondson and her husband Steven of Topsham, Robert Cousineau of Topsham and Roger Cousineau and his partner Ed Russell of Key West, Florida.

Phil was the proud grandfather of 11, great-grandfather of 19 and great-great grandfather to three.

While serving in the Coast Guard Reserve, Phil went on to establish a 30-plus year career working for New England Telephone Company in Portland and Brunswick.

Phil’s greatest joy was spending time with the family at camp on Allen Pond in Greene. Phil took a leadership role with the Pond Association making it safe and fun for all who stayed and visited there.

The family would like to thank the staff at Coastal Landing and Coastal Shores for the love and care for their father.

Service will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick at 11 a.m., on July 15 followed by a reception for smiles and stories. Interment will be at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Brunswick.

Fair winds and following seas Master Chief. We will miss you.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Phil’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

