BIDDEFORD – Bickford Leo Wiles, 66, a resident of Hollis, Maine, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Southern Maine Health Center in Biddeford. He was born in Lancaster, N.H. on Dec. 27, 1956, the son of Carroll and Theresa (Duquette) Wiles.

Bickford was a graduate of Farmington High School. After high school he proudly served in the United States Navy. On July 11, 1987, in Farmington, he married Tracy McDaniel of Fayette. He worked for many years in the Wastewater Treatment Centers in Kennebunk and Biddeford for the Water/Sewer Districts before his retirement in 2007.

Bickford enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and ATVing. He was up for any adventure EXCEPT a hot air balloon ride or riding the Cog Railroad in New Hampshire.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Tracy Wiles of Hollis, his sister Carol Davis and her husband Rick of New Sharon, his brother Charles Wiles of Garland, his half-brother Kim Hunter of Berlin, NH; his foster mother, Joan Farrington of Farmington; and his cousins Jane Farrington of Industry, Joyce Farrington of Wilton, and Donna Paling and husband Gary of Wilton. He was predeceased by his parents and his dog Song.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday July 13, 2023, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment at Moose Hill Cemetery, Record Road, Livermore Falls.

