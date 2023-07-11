CAPE ELIZABETH – Dorothy “Dotty” Ann (Conley) Hodgkins, a88, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family. Dotty was born in Portland, Maine on March 9, 1935, the only child of Mary Conley. She grew up and lived in Portland her entire life until 2021. Dotty attended St. Dominic’s Grammar School and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1953. On July 4, 1956, Dotty married William Hodgkins Jr. Together they had eight children, six sons and two daughters.

Dotty was known for her sweet nature, being thoughtful of others and kind to everyone she met. She was grateful for everything big and small, and always felt fortunate for what she had. She was happy for the successes of others, and her heart went out to those experiencing challenges. Family meant everything to Dotty. She was a devoted daughter and had a close and loving relationship with her mother. The two were best friends talking daily by phone, and Mary often spent weekends at the Hodgkins home. Dotty was an incredible role model for her children and they adored her.

Dotty was a loving mother who supported her children’s many interests and dreams and she always enjoyed hearing about what was going on in their lives. The Hodgkins home was a gathering place for her children and their friends when they were growing up and there were always activities going on. Dotty liked having her children and their friends, who affectionately referred to her as “Mrs. H”, close by even though their ongoing games of baseball and kickball in the backyard resulted in the lawn having a well worn baseball diamond. Her children loved to make her laugh, see her excitement when she watched Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics play, and hear her singing her favorite songs including those by Neil Diamond. As her children became adults, nothing brought Dotty to happy tears quicker than learning that a new grandchild was on the way. One of her greatest pleasures in life was holding babies and she was never as happy as when her children became parents. She was a Nana of eighteen who loved her dearly, and a great-Nana of seven and counting.

Like her mother, Dotty was a devoted tea drinker who loved sweets. Her favorites included Russell Stover chocolates and needhams. She loved catching up with family and friends at the kitchen table, and would fill the tea kettle and get out a variety of her homemade desserts as soon as visitors walked in. Dotty likewise loved celebrating the holidays over the years with her ever expanding family. She not only did most of the cooking, but also insisted that she do the clean-up so the others could relax. One of Dotty’s pampering pleasures was her weekly Wednesday hair appointments for over 40 years with Hurshell Crossman. She and her dear friend Mary Kalicky would enjoy breakfast at Uncle Andy’s and shopping before their time with Hurshell.

A true Portland girl, Dotty loved fried clams and steak at the Village Cafe, Angelone’s pizza, Italian sandwiches, and crabmeat rolls. She kept in touch with high school friends from Cathedral over the years, and looked forward to their monthly luncheons. Dotty enjoyed long term friendships with many of her neighbors. Dotty felt blessed for her Hodgkins, Caprio, and Glasscott sisters and brothers in-law, and her many loved nieces and nephews. She also had a special bond with Jane and Charlie Haws. Dotty was known for her thoughtfulness in remembering and sending cards to those dear to her on special occasions.

Prior to starting her family, Dotty worked at Woolworth’s and Springer’s Jewelers. When her children were in their teens, Dotty began working for Carolyn’s and then Keeley’s catering where she made many friends.

While we grieve our loss, we celebrate her life. Dotty was predeceased by her mother Mary and her infant son Mark. She is survived by seven children, Bill (Lisa) Hodgkins, Judy (Jim) Madsen, Sheila Hodgkins, Philip (Kristine) Hodgkins, Michael (Kelly) Hodgkins, Brian (partner Amber) Hodgkins, and Timothy Hodgkins. Also, Dotty’s grandchildren who meant the world to her, Matthew Single; Kyle, Amy and Abby Hodgkins; Rachel Harmon; Melissa and Jimmy Madsen; CeCi, Philip and Libby Hodgkins; Daniel and Thomas Hodgkins; Emily Everson; John, Kevin and Lillie Hodgkins; Molly and Gracie Hodgkins.

The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Hurshell Crossman for his friendship and kindness to Dotty. Also, to Dr. Peter Gordon and Dr. Douglas Barr who provided excellent medical care for Dotty over the years, as well as the staff at Cape Memory Care and the Beacon Hospice Care team who made her end of life more comfortable.

Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodfords Street, Portland, Maine. There will be a private family burial.

