BRUNSWICK – Visitation Open House for Dorothy R. Lavallee, July 14, 2023, from 5 – 7 p.m. Funeral church service, July 15, 2023, at 10 a.m., Grace Reformed Baptist Church, 34 Grover Street, Brunswick, Maine.Any questions, contact Kacy Webster 515-423-7197.

