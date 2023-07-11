BRUNSWICK – Francis R. “Frank” Dillon, of Brunswick, Maine, died at home on July 5, 2023, with his beloved wife of 60 years, Judy, by his side.

Born on Nov. 3, 1939, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of Frank and Margaret Dillon, Frank grew up in Windsor, Connecticut. He met Judy at the University of Connecticut and graduated in 1962, when he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He was awarded a master’s degree in political science from Troy State University in 1978.

Frank spent the bulk of his Air Force career with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI). He was a European Area Specialist working in the counterintelligence and anti-terrorism field during the Cold War, as well as a special planner in the Pentagon in the early 1970s. In 1988, he was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and assumed command of AFOSI until his retirement in 1993. Upon retirement from the Air Force, Frank was a managing Director with the Fairfax Group, a Virginia-based international management consulting and security firm.

In 1997, Frank and Judy moved to Bath, Maine. Frank continued to travel as an independent consultant working with Fortune 500 companies and law firms, and advised extensively on homeland security and terrorism matters. He was also involved in many civic and community matters in Maine. He was an appointed member of the Sagadahoc County Budget Advisory Group, a long-term board member of Bath Housing, and a member of the local education group that developed the concept for RSUs in Maine. He was one of the original members of the Maine Military Coalition, working to attract retired military members to live in Maine. Frank was also the Chair of the Stewardship Commission started at St. Charles church in 1999 and active for several years in stewardship with the Catholic Diocese of Portland. In 2015, he was appointed a board member of the Catholic Foundation of Maine, and later served two years as chair of that board. In later years, Frank published three novels: Vacationland Terrorists, The Photograph, and Hidden Innocence.

Frank was a member of the AFOSI Retired Agents’ Association as well as a life member of the Air Force Association and the Military Officers Association of America. He served on the Board of the International Association of Chiefs of Police from 1988 to 1993, and was a member of the American Association of Industrial Security.

Frank and Judy travelled the world together, both as part of Frank’s Air Force career and for pleasure. Some of his favorite trips were to the Baltics and to Egypt. He loved nothing better than spending time with Judy, and enjoyed frequent visits with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Christopher and wife Lauren, of Concord, Massachusetts, his son Douglas and wife Molly of Park City, Utah, and his grandchildren, Timothy, Jeffrey, Katie, Finnegan, and Megan; his sister Gerri and brother-in-law Paul, of Stonington, Connecticut, his brother-in-law Don and sister-in-law Sally, of Duxbury, Massachusetts, and his nieces, nephew, great-nieces, and great-nephew.

He was predeceased by his brother Richard in 1992.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 12, at Brackett Funeral Home of Brunswick. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick, on July 13, at 10 a.m. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to the J.F. Dillon Preschool Endowment Fund at St. John’s Catholic School, 37 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, ME 04011 (https://sjcsbme.org ).

