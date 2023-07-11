BATH – Horace Cromwell Jr, 69, of Bath, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, July 7, 2023. Horace was born at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. on June 22, 1954, the son of Horace Sr. and Janet (Day) Cromwell. He moved to Bath at a young age with his family and attended Bath Schools, graduating from good ole Morse High School, class of ‘73.

Horace began his working career at the age of 15, working at McDougal’s Market and continued his employment until for the next 35 years until Den retired. He then worked for Mitchell Construction for 25 years until finally retiring himself.

Horace was a man of many talents. He loved ice racing, racing, fishing, and hunting, a true outdoorsman. He was always there to help anyone out the best he could, something that he took pride in. In his spare time you could always find him working long hours on stock cars over at the Wright’s or Ice Racer’s up to his best bud, Gil’s. Horace always looked forward to family gatherings, taking great pride in his family. He also enjoyed long walks and camping.

Horace was a proud member of the American Legion.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Mildred and Luther Cromwell, and Pearl and Cora Day; his parents, Horace Sr. and Janet Day Cromwell and a sister, Linda Day; fur sons, “Max and Duke”

He is survived by his loving wife, Rachelle Cromwell; fur daughter, “Sadie May”; sister, Barbara Boulay and her husband Bill of Bath; brother, David Cromwell and his wife Denise of Topsham; mother-in-law, Beverly Salisbury of Solon; sister-in-law, Kerry Surette of Hallowell and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

He was loved by many, and he will be miss by all.

A celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Hall in Bath on July 30, 2023, at 1 p.m.

