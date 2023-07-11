PORTLAND – Our beloved brother, Jim, left us last Friday, bringing a close to a remarkable life. The youngest child of Alan and Katrina Rich, he was born in Portland on July 23, 1961. Jim was a proud member of the inaugural class of the Woodfords School for Trainable Children, founded by his parents in 1965. This organization, which has evolved into the current Woodfords Family Services, provided him with exceptional educational and social development in his journey to become the fine man he was. After several unsuccessful placements, Jim participated with the food service at USM in Portland where he was to become one of their longest serving employees. The conscientious support and collegiality of the staff at USM was truly heartwarming. He was the perennial hub for the dynamics of our family over his six decades. Jim was the exemplar of a good man. He was unencumbered by the pretense and facades erected by those less confident of self. The humanity one encountered in Jim’s presence was palpable, unforced, genuine and truly authentic. He was possessed of compassion and kindness in abundance. His hospitality was heartfelt whenever he was visited by friends and family. Even with due deference to his disability, his whole was clearly greater than the sum of its parts. There were frequent and often astonishing flashes of wit, humor, and perception that emerged from some deep well of his being. The collegial affability with which he presented himself to the world made the day better for all he met. Jim was genuinely affectionate towards his many nieces and nephews who reciprocated with great generosity of spirit. To them all he imparted many essential lessons on their respective life journeys. Jim was a jovial participant in all family celebrations, holidays, and birthdays, especially his own. He paid particular attention to letting us all know when July 23rd was drawing near. He was a well-informed golf aficionado who mastered his short game on his living room putting green. Jim’s taste in music was broad and eclectic; Vivaldi might have been followed by Howlin’ Wolf. He knew all of the CDs by sight and could pick out any request without hesitation. His displays of affection were not transactional but imbued with unfiltered love. A hug from Jim was a HUG. His pleasure in seeing a family member or friend was obvious and unguarded. Jim wore his humanity with all its vulnerabilities on his sleeve. He did this with a level of humility and grace rarely seen in those of significantly greater intellect. Jim was a dear man whose presence enriched our lives in ineffable ways; ways that we may never fully appreciate in our own lives. He was indeed a piece of the continent, a part of the main. The family of man is diminished by his departure, but his memory will strongly abide in all who have known and loved him. His humanity was exceptional, an exemplar to us all.

Jim is survived by his sisters Cynthia (Stephen Johnson), Julie, Meredith (Donald Barton), brother Alan and wife Mary, and a dozen nieces and nephews of whom Uncle Jim was particularly fond.

Fare forward voyager

Non omnis moriar.

