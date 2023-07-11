PORTLAND – Patricia Ann Curran, 83, of Portland, died on July 7, 2023 with her husband and daughters by her side at Maine Medical Center. ﻿

Patricia was born on October 29, 1939 to James and Kathleen (Silke) Murray in Portland, Maine. She graduated with the class of 1957 from Cathedral High School. Patricia married the love of her life, Philip Curran, on July 6, 1974. They shared 49 years together.﻿

A devout Catholic, Patricia was a lifelong parishioner of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. She was a loving mother to daughters Catherine and Mary and delighted in the company of her grandchildren. ﻿

She enjoyed combing the beach for seaglass, sharing Portland’s rich history, reading, gardening and crossword puzzles. Patricia was always ready with a listening ear or helping hand when one needed it most. ﻿

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Philip; daughters, Catherine (Benjamin Elias) Curran, Mary (Brendan) Tobin; grandchildren, Orla, Maeve, and Declan Tobin; nieces and nephews; Tricia, Chris, Judith, Kathy, Laura, Maria, Teddy, Marie, Sean and Patrick, Debbie, Marty, and Missy; sisters-in-law, Maureen Conroy and Madelyn Wallace; as well as many other loving family and friends.﻿

She is preceded in death by her parents James and Kathleen; sister Kathleen Ferrante; brothers-in-law, Charles Ferrante, Edward Conroy, and James Wallace; and nephew Jimmy Wallace.﻿

Visiting hours celebrating Patricia’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Portland Chapel at 9:15am on Thursday, July 13, 2023, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. ﻿

To view her memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit Conroy-Tully Walker.com

﻿Memorial contributions are suggested to Good Shepherd Food Bank, 3121 Hotel Road

P.O. Box 1807,

Auburn, ME 04211

