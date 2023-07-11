RAYMOND – Richard Bryant McIntosh, 67, of Raymond, Maine passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2023 just as the fireworks could be heard in the distance. He was an unassuming, thoughtful, imaginative and creative man. And though never one to seek out the limelight or be the center of attention, his love of movies, filmmaking and digital storytelling led to him establishing the M’iMovie Film Festival in the Oxford Hills for MSAD17 students. The number of students and staff he influenced over the 17-year run of the film festival can’t be underestimated! Plus his film festival inspired the Jordan Small Middle School, where his son attended school at the time, to create their own festival and named their Best in Show Award after Richard!

Richard worked in several fields over the years from screen printing, servicing photocopiers, and custodial positions at MSAD17 and Camp Wigwam. But through self-determination and the use of his creative spirit, he transitioned into a role in the Technology Department in the Oxford Hills School District. He made managing eight elementary schools’ technology needs look easy. Must have been the Eagle Scout in him.

Using all those years of scouting, Richard passed along a love for the outdoors to his children, and in

particular, a love for our family camp on Bow Lake in NH, which was built by Richard’s grandfather back in 1938. There, we spend our summers being with family, finding time to canoe and play in the water. Our island paradise, where we are constantly fixing something, from Richard and his brother Roger putting on a steel roof, to new stairs and wood siding being built, to a constant need to stain walls or piers. And yet, there remains a scene of Richard cooking up something yummy to eat, sitting around the campfire as s’mores toast. We talk and we reminisce. The love there lives in all who knew Richard.

Richard was born in Marblehead, Massachusetts to Robert and Muriel McIntosh, who predeceased him.

Richard is survived by his wife, Desiree Pullen Merritt and son Reese Merritt of Raymond; daughter Ayla and family (Cam, Grant, Laura, Elle, Maggie) of Ft. Myers, Fla.; brother, Roger and wife Christine of Essex, Mass., niece Kelly (Brandon) Nagle and nephew Bryant; brother Dana and wife Lisa of Gainesville, Ga., nephews, John (June) and Robert, nieces Bailey and Kaitlyn; in-laws Norman and Janet Pullen of Raymond, brother-in-law Bryan Pullen of Harrison, ME, and niece Taylor. The family has planned two Celebrations of Richard’s Life. One will be held at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. The other will be held at the family’s Bow Lake camp, in Strafford, N.H., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco where tributes may be shared with family and friends at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, Richard requested that donations be made to Hospice of Southern Maine. The love and care he and his family received through hospice can not be

measured.

