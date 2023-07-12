Garden Club invests $40K in repairs to Union Church, weighs future of ownerless building

The 182-year-old Union Church on Harpswell Neck boasts more than $40,000 of recent repairs, including a new roof, thanks to the stewardship of the Harpswell Garden Club. But the historic structure has no owner, and Garden Club members say the club may not always be able to fund its upkeep.

This year’s projects include repairs to the ceiling and walls at a cost of $21,785 and re-shingling the roof for $14,500. With smaller expenses, such as $1,986 for rodent control and $500 to repair a signpost, the maintenance bill comes to $40,915.

“We have enough money to pay for the renovations right now,” said Anne Taft, club member and property manager for the church, but members have concerns about the club’s ability to maintain the building long term.

Garden Club President Tuckie Westfall said this year has been particularly expensive because the building needed “some serious capital investment.” Annual maintenance costs $3,000 to $4,000, she said.

Members have differing views on whether the club should continue to care for the church.

“The building has a lot of sentimental value for the Garden Club,” Westfall said, adding that it plans to form a committee to review the matter. “If we’re going to keep it, we have to have an endowment.”

Westfall is optimistic about the club’s ability to cover future costs through fundraising

“I think the public at large, if they know what the situation is, they may be willing to support it — certainly those with an interest in history,” she said.

Some members would like to see another local organization take over the building’s care, but a successor would need to have both interest and resources.

The church’s muddy legal status complicates the issue. The Garden Club doesn’t own the building, and its research has not revealed another owner.

In 1979 and again in 2017, the club hired attorneys to identify the owner of the property. The attorneys couldn’t turn up a deed or identify an owner.

They told the Garden Club it might be able to gain a “quiet title” based on the legal theory of “adverse possession,” according to club documents. Adverse possession generally requires that the person or group seeking ownership has been openly and continuously using the property without permission from the owner.