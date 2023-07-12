OCEAN PARK – Mary Frances Kerrigan (O’Toole), proprietor of the Billow House, a popular oceanfront guesthouse in Ocean Park, Maine, passed away on July 5, 2023, at the age of 94. Revered by her family, her friends, and her guests, she lived a life filled with great joy and purpose. She was at her happiest when she had her coffee mug in hand and her home was overflowing with family and friends. She additionally derived great pride and personal satisfaction from her numerous professional accomplishments as well as her lifelong commitment to service.

Mrs. Kerrigan, a native of Dorchester, Massachusetts, earned an undergraduate degree from Emmanuel College in 1950 and a master’s degree in social work from Boston College in 1952.

In 1953, she married her forever soul mate, William A. Kerrigan, a U.S. Navy veteran and social worker from Haverhill, Massachusetts. He went on to have a distinguished 42-year career with the United Way. Mary and Bill were blessed with nine children. They lovingly raised their family on a foundation of deep faith, a commitment to education and the importance of service to others.

Mary Frances Kerrigan was a passionate advocate for children and families. She began her career in the Boston area as an adoption social worker. She was a pioneer in early childhood education beginning with her efforts in launching the pilot Head Start programs in the mid 60s. She went on to establish and operate several highly innovative and successful early childhood centers in both Chappaqua, New York, and Cleveland, Ohio. As a trailblazer in her field, she played leadership roles for both The Center for Families and Children in Cleveland and The Child Care Connection agency in Akron, Ohio. She regularly appeared as an expert in the field before legislative bodies to testify and advocate for childcare issues and policies. Before retiring, she additionally played a key role in designing a new agency, Starting Point, which supported families and children in the Cleveland area.

In 1993, after retiring from their respective social work careers, Mary and Bill moved to Ocean Park, Maine, a caring seaside community where Mary had spent many a childhood summer. The couple purchased the BillowHouse, a historic seaside Victorian guesthouse which was in need of significant renovation. Despite having no previous experience, Mary’s entrepreneurial spirit played a large role in restoring the beloved landmark to its original appearance and establishing it as a highly successful business. BillowHouse just celebrated its 30th anniversary and also recently garnered the coveted TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award. Many a guest has shared that staying at the BillowHouse feels like “coming home.”

In addition to her professional interests, Mary also was a lifelong learner. She was a voracious reader and in her later years became particularly fond of stopping at the Little Free Library boxes scattered through town to find her next book. Her curiosity about the world took her to many far-flung places like Bhutan, Machu Picchu, Mali, Nepal and Jakarta, and she took immense joy in walking a significant section of the Camino (The Way of St. James). And yet, she always found time for her beloved church community at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Saco, Maine, where she served as a Lay Reader, a Eucharistic Minister and an avid Food Bank Volunteer.

Mrs. Kerrigan is survived by her nine children: Maureen (Fred), Bill, Jr. (Janet), Monica (Chris), James, Julie (John), Christopher (Beth), Bernadette, Katie (Rick) and Seanna (Catherine), and her 24 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William.

Family will receive friends at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco, Maine, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to these special organizations: Good Shepherd Parish-Saco Meals Program (sacomeals.org) and Hospice of Southern Maine (hospiceofsouthernmaine.org)