Theresa Marie (Carpentier) Tracy

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. – Theresa (Carpentier) Tracy passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 4, 2023, in Safety Harbor, Florida, with her children by her side.
The daughter of William and Simone Carpentier, Theresa “Terry” was born in Auburn, on March 30, 1933. Terry was married to Paul F. Tracy Sr., until his death in 2019 and is survived by their blended family of six children, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Suncoast Hospice for the loving care provided to Terry and her family.
A private family service will be held in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.