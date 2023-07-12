SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. – Theresa (Carpentier) Tracy passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 4, 2023, in Safety Harbor, Florida, with her children by her side.

The daughter of William and Simone Carpentier, Theresa “Terry” was born in Auburn, on March 30, 1933. Terry was married to Paul F. Tracy Sr., until his death in 2019 and is survived by their blended family of six children, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Suncoast Hospice for the loving care provided to Terry and her family.

A private family service will be held in Safety Harbor, Florida.

