The fairly small, unfinished white structure looks like a tiny home at first glance. It has a short porch, barely big enough for two people to stand side by side, and sits on a trailer bed.

When you open the door to the Portland Free Pantry, you’ll see shelves of hygiene products – toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, tampons, and some over-the-counter medicine. The back wall is filled with food – snacks, canned goods. And two mini-fridges for perishables items.

There are two clipboards tacked inside. Some use them to list items they need, others to leave encouraging notes: “Thank you so much for this,” “This will help,” and “God Bless.”

The new, self-serve mobile pantry is the latest evolution of a national trend. First there were Little Free Libraries, then Little Free Pantries. Portland is now putting the concept on wheels.

Kristin Lash and Mei DellaGrotte-Walter launched the Portland Free Pantry this week, setting up shop for the first time on Anderson Street next to Urban Farm Fermentory.

Putting the pantry on wheels will help reach more of the community, especially those who don’t have access to transportation, the women said.

‘AN EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE’

Lash and DellaGrotte-Walter met while working at Port City Mutual Aid. They both volunteered for its weekly pop-up food pantry, providing essential items to the community.

It inspired them to create something more accessible and sustainable. They just needed to fund it.

They started a GoFundMe drive and started spreading the word with old-school flyers and social media. In February, the pair received a $1,000 seed grant from the New England Grassroots Environment Fund.

DellaGrotte-Walter, a full-time carpenter, designed a model of the pantry. When they had reached their goal of $10,000, they were ready to start building.

Local businesses donated some supplies: lumber from TimberHP and floor insulation from Emerald Builders.

Then they partnered with We Built This in Norway to organize three women-led carpentry workshops. Eight people signed up to help with the construction.

“As a woman and as a carpenter, something that was really important to me was in the build process, actually turning it into an educational experience for people who ordinarily wouldn’t get access to the trades,” DellaGrotte-Walter said.

EARLY SUCCESS

The pantry is self-serve and open 24 hours, seven days a week for anyone to grab what they need, or drop something off. While the lack of supervision alleviates the need for more volunteers, it also encourages more people to use the pantry because of the anonymity, Lash and DellaGrotte-Walter said.

“You don’t have to interface with somebody while you’re like ‘yo, I need toilet paper,’ ” Lash said.

They’re not really concerned about theft. DellaGrotte-Walter said someone asked them what would happen if someone stole the wiring that connects to the fridges.

“The only response I have is, well, that shows that there’s a need,” DellaGrotte-Walter said. “That’s just proving a point that there’s not enough money in this state to actually sustain the people that live here.”

The pair have started an Amazon wishlist for items that have already been requested. While anyone is free to contribute items to the pantry, many of the goods are donated through local companies.

Saco Valley Credit Union donated all of the initial items for the pantry, including food, clothes and hygiene products, and the Maine Dental Association donated toothbrushes and toothpaste.

They also hope to get the local artist community involved, offering up the pantry walls as mural space for a local artist. With a $5,000 Kindling Grant from the SPACE gallery in Portland, they’re asking the community to submit ideas and they’ll soon choose a winning design.

The pantry will likely be moving to a new location in a few weeks. The pair hasn’t decided on its next location yet but they plan to rotate through several locations in the city with a focus on accessible places, like next to a bus stop or a school system, Lash said. They have been talking to different businesses that have expressed interest in hosting the pantry, including restaurants that can donate food.

To expand their reach, DellaGrotte-Walter is also offering up her construction plan and design online, so other communities can create their own mobile pantry. The pair said there’s already interest outside the city.

Lash and DellaGrotte-Walter said they are amazed and appreciative that the pantry has been so successful.

“Every time I go I’m just like, ‘This is being used!’ ” DellaGrotte-Walter said, beaming.

