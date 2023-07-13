AUBURN — Several people fled their homes Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out on an upper floor at a Court Street apartment house.

Witnesses said the fire seemed to start on the top floor of the building at 112 Court St., between Pleasant and High streets at about 1 p.m. Flames then burned into the attic and began shooting through the roof.

At least one witness reported hearing a boom just before flames and smoke appeared. Another heard a what sounded like two pops while another witness said it sounded like a gunshot.

Several witnesses reported hearing people arguing at the building shortly before flames appeared. When the fire was first called in, there were reports that one person was unaccounted for, although it was believed all occupants made it out.

As firefighters fought the fire from above, below and within, flames appeared to surge again at about 1:40 p.m., burning through the roof as firefighters worked from ladders. Around that time, firefighters inside the four-story brick building were ordered outside.

In addition to Auburn, fire crews from Lewiston, New Gloucester and Poland were battling the fire, contending with 85 degree temperatures and thick humidity. A water station was set up next to an ambulance in a parking lot of High Street.

There were no immediate reports of injury.

Police blocked off a section of Court Street between Turner Street and Minot Avenue, causing minor traffic snarls on surrounding streets as motorists sought other ways around the fire scene. The street was reopened again shortly before 4 p.m.

The home that burned sits up on a hill between with buildings a short distance away on either side. Another apartment house directly behind the one that burned did not appear to have been scorched by flames.

By 2:45 p.m., the flames were out and fire crews were mopping up. Two porches on the back of the apartment house had been gutted and there appeared to be extensive damage on the upper floor.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was expected to begin immediately.

This story will be updated.

