SACO — Maine Water has announced that Joseph Dignam has been named as the chief operator of the company’s Saco River Drinking Water Resource Center (Resource Center) — the water treatment facility that is the primary source of water for customers in Southern Maine. Dignam holds Class IV water treatment and distribution licenses from Maine’s Drinking Water Program and has 12 years’ experience at local water utilities.

Mark Vannoy, president of Maine Water, said, “Joe joined Maine Water earlier this year and has consistently demonstrated leadership and resourcefulness in serving customers, communities, employees, and the environment.” Vannoy added, “He models our values of service and teamwork. We are eager for him to lead our team of highly qualified and passionate water treatment professionals at the Resource Center.”

In his new role, Dignam will be responsible leading for day-to-day operations and ensuring that the water produced by the state-of-art Resource Center, which went online in June 2022, meets all state and federal standards for drinking water.

Dignam joined Maine Water earlier this year and was largely responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Berwick Water System, which Maine Water operates under a contract with the town. Prior to joining Maine Water, He worked for the York Water District in a number of roles.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Policy and Planning from the University of Maine at Farmington, and is a 2014 recipient of the Myron Starbird award for excellence in geography and environmental planning and policy.

Dignam lives in York with his wife and daughter.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: