GOLF

Byeong Hun An ran off four straight birdies early in his round and closed with a 25-foot birdie putt on the tough par-3 ninth hole for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over Davis Riley after the opening round of the Scottish Open in Gullane, Scotland.

Rory McIlroy, who has never finished in the top 10 in six previous Scottish Opens, holed an eagle putt and made six birdies to offset a few mistakes for a 64, leaving him tied with Thomas Detry for third place.

Max Homa and Tom Kim were among those at 66, while Rickie Fowler was in the group at 67 in his first start since winning in Detroit.

LPGA: Jaravee Boonchant holed out from 128 yards for eagle on her second shot of the round and carded a 7-under 64 for a share of the first-round lead with Linn Grant in the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio.

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Emily Pedersen of Denmark were a stroke back. Rose Zhang was among nine players tied at 5 under.

Advertisement

SOCCER

ITALY: Christian Pulisic finalized a four-year contract with U.S.-owned AC Milan on Thursday.

The 24-year-old American midfielder and forward scored 26 goals in 145 games with Chelsea and helped the team win the Champions League in 2021. But after netting 19 Premier League goals in his first three seasons, he had just one in 2022-23 and made only two starts after Jan. 5. Considered the top American player, Pulisic left Chelsea with a year remaining on his contract.

GOLD CUP: Adalberto Carrasquilla converted the decisive penalty kick after Cristian Roldan failed to convert his attempt, and Panama beat the defending champion United States 5-4 in a shootout after a 1-1 tie late Wednesday night to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico.

Panama’s Iván Anderson scored his first international goal in the ninth minute of extra time. Jesús Ferreira tied the score for the U.S. six minutes later.

FOOTBALL

Advertisement

NFL: All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Williams is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind only the Rams’ Aaron Donald, who is making $31.7 million per year.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Ion Izagirre emerged victorious from an absorbing mid-mountain stage, posting his second career Tour de France stage win.

Izagirre attacked from a group of strong and experienced breakaway riders in the final climb – the brutal 3.3-mile ascent of the Col de la Croix Rosier.

There were no major changes in the general classification. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard kept his 17-second lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

NHL: The Arizona Coyotes placed newly signed free agent forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers and plan to terminate his contract following his arrest on multiple charges over the weekend.

A Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson said Galchenyuk was arrested Sunday on charges of private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating. The spokesperson said the hit and run was only property damage and no injuries occurred.

The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract July 1, the opening of free agency, for his third stint with the team.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL: Northwestern coach Jim Foster was fired amid allegations of misconduct, three days after football coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed because of a hazing scandal.

Advertisement

Foster spent just one season as the Wildcats’ coach. The Chicago Tribune and WSCR-AM reported this week that Foster led a toxic culture that resulted in several assistant coaches quitting, and that his bullying and verbally abusive behavior prompted a human resources investigation by the university.

Northwestern went 10-40 under Foster. Assistant Brian Anderson, a former major leaguer who won a World Series ring with the Chicago White Sox in 2005, will take over as interim coach.

OLYMPICS

PARIS GAMES: Russia and Belarus will not get a formal invitation to the 2024 Paris Olympics when more than 200 national teams receive their traditional invites later this month, the IOC said.

It is an International Olympic Committee tradition exactly one year before a Summer Games or Winter Games opens to invite all national teams to the event.

Despite the protocol move, some Russian and Belarusian athletes could still compete in Paris. The IOC has pushed sports governing bodies to evaluate Russians and Belarusians as neutral individuals and allow some to compete in qualifying events for Paris.

BOXING

ARREST: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge Thursday in Los Angeles, according to police.

Haney, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date was set, online court records showed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous