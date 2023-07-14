After sharing inspiring stories about people we had recently encountered, a friend of mine said, ‘There is magic everywhere.” So true. As I enter my ninth decade, I’ve decided to pay closer attention to those magical moments. After all, time is all we have.

Bowdoin’s recent commencement and reunion weekends offered up an array of magical moments:

Bowdoin’s President Clayton Rose, who retired July 1, urged members of the Class of 2023 to remember that true happiness stems from close and lasting relationships with family and friends, not from fancy titles or big salaries.

The mother of one of the graduates who is battling cancer realized her deepest wish: To see her son graduate.

As the alumni were about to march through two lines of graduating seniors, a friend ahead of me noted, “I get choked up doing this walk every year.” So do I.

While walking through the graduates, I had the opportunity to hug my granddaughter Karis. She graduated with a stellar academic record and a job in research at the psychology department at the University of Pennsylvania. After the ceremony, one of her professors told me, “Lots of Bowdoin students are brilliant, but few of them are as empathetic as Karis.” Karis appreciated the decorative words I had put on her graduation cake, “You slammed it, Karis!”

The three Bowdoin student speakers — one at baccalaureate and two at commencement — each offered provocative personal thoughts to their classmates and families.

The three Bowdoin graduates who were honored at the reunion convocation have each lived their lives guided by the Bowdoin motto: “To Serve the Common Good.”

Scores of cheerful current Bowdoin students worked the Bowdoin reunion, driving golf carts, serving meals and talking with alumni at impromptu gatherings. They were always happy when Tina and I announced that we had two granddaughters at Bowdoin and that we have had 15 Bowdoin host students over the years.

I worked in the Bowdoin Admissions Office in 1969, so I remembered some names of the returning alumni who had come to campus for their 50th reunion. I recognized one man who I had interviewed, so I went up to him and said, “I interviewed you when you applied for admission.” He was surprised and delighted that I remembered him over 50 years later.

While it was sobering to see several members of the “Old Guard” doddering around with canes or wearing hearing aids or grumbling about this or that little thing, it’s an honor to remain alive and kicking — or limping or coughing or burping or whatever.

Mother Nature has also made her magical presence felt over the past few weeks. Three deer stood stock still and just looked at us as we drove into our driveway. Eight huge turkeys grazed the fields alongside Mere Point Road; a doe lovingly tended her fawn just yards away. A bald eagle flew high above the commencement ceremonies. A bright red cardinal flew right in front of my windshield.

It’s so easy for us let’s-get-things-done types to not appreciate or, worse, not even see the magic that exists all around us. Tina has always been good on that front, pointing out majestic lady slippers or dazzling lupin. And if any gathering anywhere includes a baby or toddler or small child, she will go up and exclaim, “What beautiful children!” The parents always light up. The babies usually stare in bewilderment or make a face, but they’ll sometimes break into a slow grin. The young kids smile shyly. Spreading sunshine provides its own form of magic.

So please join me in looking around for the magic. It’s everywhere.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

