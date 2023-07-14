In view of the veto of L.D. 2004, this letter considers the “why” behind continued decisions to disallow Wabanaki nations the same access to federal laws as other native tribes in the nation. Gov. Mills, in her veto letter, said the bill lacked a comprehensive public process; others said the bill abandoned regular order and didn’t give municipalities a chance to voice concerns.

Let’s also review HR 6707, introduced by U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and passed by the House in July 2022. This bill would have amended the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act to allow Wabanaki tribes to benefit from all future federal laws enacted to benefit Native Tribes. Gov. Mills and Sen. Angus King opposed this bill. Both have warned of “unintended consequences” if such legislation passed.

The problem with this response is there is no substantiation. What exactly are the possible “unintended consequences,” and why have these not been specifically addressed through conversation and legislation over the years? Why aren’t there actual measures toward the specific conversations that Gov. Mills says are needed around “fish and game regulations, water quality and land use regulations … among others”?

If we truly want to work with the Wabanaki toward their rights to the land that belongs to them, then let’s do that. Let’s stop perpetuating the notion that the lives and prosperity of Native tribes don’t matter.

Cynthia Cushing

Readfield

