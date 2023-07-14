I believe we should loudly oppose sending cluster weapons to Ukraine. We should join our NATO neighbors in banning cluster bombs and land mines. If we can destroy our chemical stockpiles, as we have done, we can do this as well.
What the Ukrainians do is not just on them, it’s on us. We are facilitating their actions. Even if you accept the World War II “arsenal of democracy” comparison, we can and must reject the insidious weapons that last and kill years after the conflict.
When the dust settles and the grass regrows and simple people are allowed to live again, we must not be the ones who kill their children from the ground. Not again.
Joe Makley
West Paris
