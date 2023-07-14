PHILADELPHIA — Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered, Yu Darvish struck out nine in six sharp innings and the San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 on Friday night in a rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series.

Gary Sánchez also went deep for San Diego, which has won six of seven.

J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies.

The matchup was the first between the teams since Game 5 of the NLCS last October, when Bryce Harper’s dramatic, two-run home run in the eighth inning propelled the Phillies to a clinching home victory and a berth in the World Series.

Although both clubs appear to have the pieces for another deep playoff run, neither started the season strong. However, both have played better of late.

Philadelphia, which is 23-10 since June 3, began play a half-game out of an NL wild-card spot, while San Diego started Friday six games back of a playoff berth.

The Padres, though, have found their offense this month and entered play ranked first in the majors with an average of 6.5 runs per contest.

San Diego continued where it left off prior to the All-Star break.

NOTES

DODGERS: Pitcher Clayton Kershaw said that he likely won’t return from a sore left shoulder until August.

Kershaw was put on the injured list on July 3 and got an MRI after consulting with Los Angeles head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The 35-year-old left-hander had hoped to return shortly after the All-Star break, but now says he needs time to heal.

“I’ve never had anything like it in my career,” Kershaw said. “If I didn’t get an MRI, I’d probably be pitching this weekend, but I did, and it showed enough to where doctors told me I need to take a few weeks so that’s what I’m going to do.”

YANKEES: Aaron Judge took batting practice and ran in the Coors Field outfield as he recovers from a torn ligament in his right big toe.

The reigning AL MVP said he’s been fitted with an insole for support.

RAYS: All-Star Yandy Díaz has been placed on the paternity list by Tampa Bay, which expects the first baseman to miss at least one game of a weekend’s series at Kansas City.

Diaz, who homered during Tuesday night’s All-Star game in Seattle, became a father for the first time on Wednesday. His wife, Mayisleidis, initially was scheduled to have the baby on Monday. However, the plan was changed to allow him to travel across the country to make his first All-Star appearance.

GUARDIANS: Right-hander Shane Bieber will skip his scheduled start on Monday because of a forearm issue, Manager Terry Francona said before the Guardians faced the Texas Rangers.

Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA and had made 19 starts entering Friday, which was tied for the major league lead. He’s 0-3 in his last five outings.

ANGELS: Slumping Los Angeles placed third baseman Anthony Rendon, outfielder Jo Adell and rookie right-hander Sam Bachman on the injured list before its first game back from the All-Star break.

Los Angeles reinstated shortstop Zach Neto and left-handed reliever Matt Moore from the injured list and selected the contract of infielder Trey Cabbage ahead of his major league debut. The Angels also recalled infielder Michael Stefanic and outrighted infielder David Fletcher to Triple-A Salt Lake.

