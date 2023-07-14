STANDISH – Newell E. Porter passed away on Friday July 7, 2023 at his home. He was born in Bangor, Maine on March 25 1952, a of son Inez and Robert Porter. He attended Newburg and Hampden schools. He served in the military as a Marine during the Viet Nam crisis. He was in construction most of his life.. retiring from CCB INC after 30 years as a Project Manager. Newell enjoyed fishing, gardening, hiking , cycling, kayaking, snowshoeing and being home with family and friends. Newell was very kind, thoughtful and generous man. Newell is survived by his loving wife, Virginia “Gigi” Porter; his children Robert Porter, Robin Whittaker, Russell Libby and Jennifer Knudsen; 11 grandchildren and three grandchildren. PaPa, as known by family, will always be remembered, loved, memories cherished, and deeply missed.

Services will be held at later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

