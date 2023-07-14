PORTLAND – David Galin, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on July 9, 2023 at home in Portland after courageously living for two years with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). He is survived by his loving wife Amy Holland; their two children, Sophie and Bennett, of whom he was so proud; his sister Claire Galin; many cherished Holland and Galin family members; and numerous close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Galin and Connie Chadwick Galin.

Born in 1959, David spent his childhood in Commack, N.Y. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University where he met the people who would become his close friends and trusted supporters. After college he spent time in New York City and California, where he made more lifelong friends. While in Berkeley, he learned to cook during the beginning of the farm-to-table movement. He eventually moved to Maine and worked in several restaurants including Slate’s in Hallowell and Fore Street in Portland. After having children, he left the restaurant world but continued to cook often, sharing his passion for food and gathering with those he loved.

Moved by a desire to contribute to the next generations, David followed in his parents’ footsteps and entered the field of education. He held teaching and administrative positions in several Maine school districts, including in Portland while his children were students there, and most recently served as Superintendent of Sebago Schools. Throughout his many years in education, David made a lasting impact on countless students and colleagues.

The joy of David’s life was his family. He married Amy Holland in 2001 and together they raised Sophie and Bennett in Portland. David loved opening up the world for his family and bringing his kids to the places that meant the most to him. They traveled often as a family, including to New York (David wanted to ensure that his kids were comfortable in The City), on an epic cross-country road trip, and around France, where Amy and David had become engaged and honeymooned. He also achieved his goal of traveling to all 50 states, completing the quest with a trip to Alaska last summer. At home, he cherished moments of day-to-day life with his family, taking walks with Amy, supporting and guiding Sophie and Bennett, mentoring his nephews, and sharing the ups and downs of Yankees baseball and Rangers hockey. David was an amazing father and husband, sharing love and giving life lessons that we will carry with us always.

David loved his life and the people in it. Like Lou Gehrig, he often said over the last two years that despite facing one of the cruelest diseases, he was one of the luckiest people on the face of the earth. David will always be remembered for his smile, his advice, and his generous spirit, and he will be forever carried in our hearts.

To express condolences or participate in David’s online tribute, please visit http://www.MaineCremationCare.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in David’s memory to Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or http://www.ccals.org.

