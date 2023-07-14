BATH – Kristine Ann (Seamans) Sirkorski – passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2023. Taken too soon, serving as a reminder of just how precious this life is.

She was born in Quincy, Mass. on July 13, 1979 to her parents Mark and Donna. She was their first born child, and brought them so much joy and happiness! Her parents (and Kristine) shortly after welcomed her little sister, Jennifer, they were very bonded from birth. Then their little brother came along, Justin. Her family living in Hingham, Mass. at the time, relocated Plymouth, Mass. and eventually to Bath.

Kristine was always a hard worker. Her first job was as papergirl. She was on the Bath YMCA swim team and excelled at gymnastics. She loved to go to Massachusetts to visit all the family. She was extremely close to her siblings and cousins.

Kristine attended the Bath school system and graduated from Morse High School in 1997. She then moved to Biloxi, Miss. where her father and stepmother lived. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi and studied paralegal law. She then worked in her area of expertise for many years.

She lived in Biloxi for two decades making a life for herself. She survived Hurricane Katrina and in the aftermath delved into helping stray animals. An avid volunteer of the Animal Rescue League, of course she adopted two dogs, Dee and Twiggy, and they were the absolute loves of her life. She was married to Robert Sikorski-Oneto an active member in the Marines.

On his last tour of duty overseas he was killed, leaving her a widow.

Her southern accent was very distinctive and her siblings loved poking fun at her for it! She was known for her witty sense of humor and her bluntness. She was truly “One of a Kind” so much personality wrapped up in that tiny woman!

The last few years of her life she spent time back and forth between Maine and North Carolina. Her sister was lucky enough to have her live with her and allow for so many beautiful memories to be made. She was able to spend time together with her niece, Audriana and was the best aunt imaginable. They formed a pure and raw relationship filled with love.

Kristine’s heart was made of gold and she was a sweet sensitive soul. She loved and protected the people dearest to her ferociously. She was so strong, smart and independent it was admirable. Never one to wait around for help with anything, she could do it herself.

Our beautiful Kristine will be missed more than words can express.

She will be tremendously missed by her surviving members of her family, mother, Donna Henry, father, Mark Seamans; sister, Jennifer Gerow, brother, Justin Seamans; stepmom, Tina Seamans; brother-in-law, Terry Gerow; niece, Audriana Gerow; all aunts, uncles and cousins in Massachusetts and Florida.

She was met in heaven by her two beloved dogs, Dee and Twiggy as well as both sets of grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 21 at 2 p.m. at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to help her niece battle Leukemia. Audriana is 10 years old and was diagnosed with leukemia about six months ago. She is a strong young woman who is going to pull through but could use a little financial help so mom and dad can be by her side through this process. Please send to:

Jennifer Gerow,

408 High St.,

Bath, ME 04530

or you can make the donation on our website.

The family thanks you

in advance for any help you can spare.