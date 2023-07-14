Maragaret G.
Rossignol

BRUNSWICK – Maragaret G. Rossignol passed away peacefully on the morning of July 2, 2023 at Horizons Living and Rehab in Brunswick, Maine. No services are scheduled at this time. Please consider Midcoast Humane Society, Morse Alumni Association, or planting a tree through David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home in Bath, Maine, if you would like to honor Peg’s memory.

