FREEPORT – Ronald B. Nielsen, 80, passed away on July 1, 2023, after a period of declining health. Ron was born in Portland to mother Winifred B (Tuttle) Nielsen and “Dad” Norman Nielsen.

Ron attended Portland schools, graduating in 1962. During his ‘growing up’ years, he most enjoyed spending time with his grandparents at their home on Peak’s Island. When a high school senior, Ron enlisted in the USMC Reserves, and was sent to boot camp right after graduation. After leaving the Marines in 1966, Ron was hired as a patrolman for the Portland Police Department, then went to the Freeport Police Department where he was promoted to Chief. After leaving Freeport Police, he worked at Cook Concrete for a short time. He returned to law enforcement when hired by Yarmouth Police Department, where he stayed for seven years, rising to the top sergeant position. Ron moved on from Yarmouth Police to join Bath Iron Works Security where he worked for over 36 years. His work assignments included the various security gates in Bath and Brunswick, and he was assigned to the Portland facility during its operation. When Portland closed, Ron returned to work the Bath security gates until he was moved to the security gate at the Supervisors of Shipbuilding (SupShip) facility, having been personally requested for that assignment through BIW Security by the Navy. Ron greatly enjoyed working with the SupShip and Navy personnel. He retired with the rank of sergeant from BIW in 2016. Ron was given the honor of being named a Plank Owner for two different Bath Built Arleigh Burke class destroyers, a rare recognition for Security guards. Ron was president of the guards union through several contract negotiations.

Ron and his wife, Valerie, were married for 45 years in June. Ron enjoyed travelling, playing cards, camping and boating with Val and their children, doing home improvements, working firewood for winter, and keeping busy, almost too busy, much of the time.

Ron was predeceased by his mother Winifred Nielsen, “Dad” Norman Nielsen, brothers ,Robert, Edward, John, and sister, Linda. He was also predeceased by Valerie’s parents, Norman and Joyce Withee of Searsmont, of whom he thought as his parents, too.

Ron is survived by his wife Valerie W. Nielsen, their son Kurt R. Nielsen, their daughter Erika J. Simonson, her husband Kyle, grandson Ian, Joe’s daughter Kristina Nielsen, her husband Joseph Huebler; daughter Tarra Sheerer and her husband Travis, and their sons Timothy Huebler and Benjamin Huebler, Ben’s wife Jula, and their daughter Celia. He is also survived by children Erik Nielsen and family, and Kimberly Hudak and family. Ron is survived by his sister Judith Nielsen of Portland; niece and her partner Sonja Nielsen and Jim Gammon; grand-niece and husband Karli and David McDonald and boys; sister-in-law Karen Withee; brother-in-law and his wife, Mark Withee and Bonnie Flaherty; niece and her husband Michelle and Kevin Alley and children.

A celebration of life will be held at on Wednesday July 19, from 3-6 p.m., in the Bradley Room at the Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot Street, Freeport. Private interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Searsmont.

Thank you to the caregivers at the Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Coastal Manor in Yarmouth, and Beacon Hospice Care in South Portland for the excellent care provided to Ron and his family.

Condolences may be shared at http://www.longfuneralhomecamden. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s memory to the H. Joyce Withee Scholarship Fund, Searsmont Town Office, P.O.Box 56, Searsmont, ME 04973, or a non-profit or charity of your choice.