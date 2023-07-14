CHICAGO — Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, his first since he was placed on the injured list with a stress reaction in the scapula bone.

“It’s always great but we’ve been down this road. So we’ve gotta be patient,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said Friday before Boston’s game at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

Sale starting a throwing program June 29. He’s eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list Aug. 1 but there’s no timetable yet for his return.

“He’s feeling great,” Cora said. “He is. Obviously this week we gave him a few days. He’s actually in Cooperstown. His kid is playing up there. He’s probably back already and then attack the weekend the right way and be ready for that bullpen.”

After a rough first three starts this season, the former ace refined his mechanics and pitched like an ace. He went 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA in eight starts before getting injured June 1. Opponents batted only .216 against him.

TANNER HOUCK began playing catch during the All-Star break. He had a plate inserted into his face after suffering a facial fracture June 16 when he got struck with a line drive. He lost seven pounds while on a liquid diet but he’s working to put back on the weight.

“He’s playing catch. That’s like for two weeks of doing that, building up,” Cora said. “And then the bullpen and the other stuff comes into play.”

Cora saw Houck on Thursday.

“He’s been able to do his workouts. Keeping his arm moving, which is the most important thing,” Cora said.

RELIEVERS JOHN SCRHEIBER (right teres major strain) and Richard Bleier (left shoulder inflammation) will make rehab appearances for Triple-A Worcester at Jacksonville on Friday and Sunday.

IF EVERYTHING CONTINUES to go well for Corey Kluber (right shoulder inflammation), he will make his first rehab appearance next Friday.

GARRETT WHITLOCK (elbow bone bruise) hasn’t started throwing. He won’t until his symptoms go away.

CATCHER REESE McGUIRE (oblique strain) is swinging the bat at 50% and catching bullpens, Cora said.

THE RED SOX don’t have a set date yet for when Trevor Story (recovering from offseason shoulder surgery) will begin a rehab assignment. “But things are moving fast and he’s pushing hard,” Cora said.

