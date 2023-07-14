GOLF

Rory McIlroy shot a 4-under 66 on Friday and held a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open in Gullane, Scotland.

McIlroy missed nine putts from 10 feet or closer – eight of those birdie chances – but moved to 10 under for the tournament.

Tyrrell Hatton (62), Tom Kim (65) and Byeong Hun An (70) were tied for second.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, shot a 65 and got within three shots of the lead, along with 51-year-old Padraig Harrington (66).

LPGA: Annie Park birdied seven of the last 10 holes at the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio, for an 8-under 63 and a two-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant.

Park played her final nine holes in 6-under 28 to reach 11 under.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Harrison Frazar shot a 2-under 68 for a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the midway point of the Kaulig Companies Championship in Akron, Ohio.

Frazar was at 7-under 133 in the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions.

Ernie Els (67) was two shots back and K.J. Choi (66) was three shots off the lead.

HOCKEY

NHL: Alex Galchenyuk repeatedly used racial slurs toward a police officer in training and threatened to have two officers killed during a traffic stop last weekend, police said in a report, actions that led the Arizona Coyotes to terminate the player’s contract.

A Scottsdale Police Department report said Galchenyuk was erratic and aggressive toward officers after apparently crashing a car into a sign.

Galchenyuk cited connections in Moscow while saying “I’m gunna chop you, your wife, your daughter” and “One phone call and you’re all dead, your whole family, your blood line is dead,” police said in the report.

Galchenyuk was arrested Sunday on charges of private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, police said.

n The Philadelphia Flyers placed veteran defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers after one season with the club.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski soloed to the top of the Grand Colombier mountain to win the 13th stage, and Tadej Pogacar cut a little more time off Jonas Vingegaard’s lead in the fight for the yellow jersey.

Pogacar, a two-time Tour de France champion, waited until the last 500 meters of the 17.4-kilometer ascent, but managed to gain eight seconds on Vingegaard, cutting the defending champion’s overall lead to nine seconds.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former football coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban.

The sprawling report over 80 pages long said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families – benefits that totaled approximately $60,000.

Kay Norton, head of the panel that ruled on Tennessee, called the violations “egregious and expansive.”

“It’s one of the largest cases this committee has ever adjudicated,” she said.