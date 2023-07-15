KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyler Glasnow allowed one run over six innings, Jose Siri hit two solo home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Kansas City sends Cole Ragans (2-3, 5.92 ERA) to the mound for the second game of the split doubleheader, which became necessary when rain postponed Friday’s opener. Tampa Bay had not announced its starter for the nightcap.

Glasnow (3-3) gave up six hits and fanned seven in the opener. He got his first win in over a month when the Rays beat Oakland on June 14.

Siri homered in the third inning off Alec Marsh (0-3) and in the ninth off Nick Wittgren to mark the seventh time in his career that he’s gone deep twice in a game.

RANGERS 2, GUARDIANS 0: Andrew Heaney rebounded from his worst start of the season, slumping Marcus Semien had his first multihit game in two weeks and Texas beat Cleveland in Arlington, Texas.

Heaney (6-6) allowed six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four. Against Washington last Sunday, the 31-year-old left-hander allowed eight runs, matching a career high. He had been on the paternity list after his wife delivered twin daughters.

Advertisement

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette hit solo homers, George Springer drove in two runs and emergency starter Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings as Toronto won for the seventh time in eight games, beating Arizona in Toronto.

Merrifield broke a 2-all tie by connecting off Zac Gallen in the fourth, his sixth homer of the season. Bichette gave Toronto an insurance run with a homer off Scott McGough in the eighth, his team-leading 16th.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 6, PADRES 4: Kyle Schwarber hit a tying home run in the seventh inning and then drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth, and Philadelphia rallied for a victory over Manny Machado and visiting San Diego in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Machado had put San Diego in front 5-4 with his 300th career home run, a solo shot in the eighth.

Advertisement

NATIONALS 7, CARDINALS 5: Lane Thomas’ single broke a tie in the 10th inning and Washington won in St. Louis in the first game of a doubleheader.

NOTES

BLUE JAYS: Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman was scratched from Saturday’s scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of discomfort in his left side. The team said an MRI revealed no damage and that Gausman is day-to-day.

GUARDIANS: Cleveland placed right-hander Shane Bieber on the 15-day injured list with forearm irritation.

Manager Terry Francona said Bieber’s scheduled Saturday visit to see Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers orthopedist who sees athletes from across the country, was pushed back to Sunday.

BRAVES: Left-hander A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, another blow to Atlanta’s bullpen.

RANGERS: Texas placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis. Sborz is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »