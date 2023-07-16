NATE PATTERSON, Senior – Lacrosse

• All-American

• WMC Class A/B all-star, first-team

• Captain

Patterson wasn’t just one of the state’s elite defensemen, he was pretty dangerous on the offensive side of the ball too and when you throw in his ability to force turnovers and scoop up ground balls, you could make the argument that there was no better all-around boys’ player this season.

Patterson was a three-sport star in high school, playing soccer in the fall, helping the Capers to their first boys’ hockey title in 17 seasons this past winter and absolutely dominating in lacrosse.

After missing out on his freshman campaign, Patterson made an impact on an undefeated, championship squad his sophomore spring, earning second-team all-star mention. As a junior, he helped Capers win Class A again and was named a first-team all-star.

This spring, Patterson locked it down on defense, forcing an abundance of turnovers and collecting 112 ground balls. Whenever he got the opportunity, he’d race into the offensive zone as well and he wound up scoring 16 goals (including one in a state game victory over South Portland), while assisting on four others.

Patterson won state titles in each of his three high school lacrosse seasons.

“It’s great to end on this note and prove to everyone watching how strong we are,” Patterson said. “Leaving the program better than we found it is always the goal and I think we did that successfully. I’m proud about that.”

Patterson will play lacrosse next year at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, where he’ll join former Cape Elizabeth teammates Killian Lathrop and Tiernan Lathrop.

Coach Ben Raymond’s comment: “Nate was an outstanding two-way player for us this season and was one of our most important players. His ability in transition is unmatched by any other player in the state. He’s able to clear the ball effectively with little support, but when doubles come, he easily passes out of them, creating transition opportunities for his teammates. His athleticism is easy to see, but what is even more amazing is his vision and game sense, especially for a seasonal player. He not only creates opportunities for himself and his teammates, but he also instills confidence in those around him and raises the level of play for everyone on game day. He is an amazing player and an even better teammate and competitor.”

GRACE GRAY, Senior – Track

• WMC All-Academic team

Gray was perhaps best known in high school for her brilliance as a field hockey player, but she was pretty special on the track too and closed her high school career in style this spring.

Gray, who was also Cape Elizabeth’s Fall Athlete of the Year, missed out on her freshman season of track due to the pandemic, then was part of a state champion 4×100 relay team as a sophomore and placed fifth in the 100 and seventh in the 200 as a junior.

This season, she was one of the state’s elite sprinters. At the Western Maine Conference championships, Gray finished third in the 200 (27.65 seconds). At the Class B state meet, Gray was runner-up to Yarmouth’s Abby Noble in the 200 (27.44) and came in third in the 100 (13.25).

Gray will attend Bates College next year.

Coach Doug Worthley’s comment: “Grace has been an all-around great athlete, but more than that, a great team leader. She leads by example and works hard every practice. While some athletes give 100 percent sometimes, she gives it all the time. She is a constant competitor, not just with other athletes, but with herself. One can see her dig down in the 200 and put on that extra boost at the last 30 meters to pull ahead or constantly working to improve her starts. She will be missed, but I am sure Bates will be happy to have her.”

