The Great Works River meanders 25 miles through south central York County from its source in Sanford to the Salmon Falls River in South Berwick, draining an 84-square-mile watershed. Named for the first water-powered saw mill and grist mill built in America in 1634 at Newichawannock Falls, the river also lends its name to a local land trust, which has been accomplishing great conservation work since 1986.

The Great Works Regional Land Trust works to protect forests, farmlands, critical watersheds and wildlife corridors in the towns of Eliot, South Berwick, Berwick, North Berwick, Wells and Ogunquit. Over its history, GWRLT has conserved 7,400 acres of land, established 20 preserves and built over 35 miles of recreational trails for public enjoyment. And their mission continues with more projects in the works.

GWRLT’s largest preserve is Orris Falls Conservation Area astride the South Berwick-Wells town line. Encompassing 213 acres of woods and wetlands bookended by Spring Hill and Brown Hill, 4 miles of hiking trails weave through the property, to special places like Balancing Rock, Tatnic Ledges, Orris Falls Gorge and the remnants of the homestead and cemetery of the Littlefield family, who first settled here in the late 1700s.

Another favorite is the 89-acre Bauneg Beg Conservation Area (pronounced like “Bonnie Beg”) in North Berwick. Five trails lead to the ledges atop the 850-foot Middle Peak – the only major summit in southern York County without a communications tower – and a panorama ranging from the White Mountains and Pleasant Mountain to the Gulf of Maine. The boulders of Devil’s Den below the peak are also worth a good look-see.

Just south but not abutting is an exciting project GWRLT has been working on for four years. The Bauneg Beg Recreation Area encompasses 75 acres of North Berwick town-owned land and the highest of the mountain’s three summits, the 866-foot South Peak. GWRLT will serve as land stewards. Trails, signage, a kiosk and parking are a ways down the road, so to speak, but the fabulous mountaintop vista will be worth the wait.

Another work in progress is the Salmon Falls Tidal Water Project in South Berwick. Once funded and complete, it will protect 73 acres of forested uplands, intertidal salt marsh and mudflats and complement several other nearby conservation lands along the Salmon Falls River, including Vaughan Woods Memorial State Park and the historic Hamilton House property.

Earlier this summer, GWRLT opened the Old Boston Preserve on the last remaining large, undeveloped tract of land (165 acres) in Ogunquit. A 1.2-mile trail makes a figure-eight, visiting old stone walls, mature pines, rock outcrops and the old Boston family farmstead and cemetery. The Old Boston property abuts 360 contiguous acres of other conservation lands, where you’ll also find the lovely Ogunquit River Trail Network.

GWRLT also recently unveiled the Tuckahoe Preserve, which together with the adjoining Keay Brook Preserve, forms a 240-acre block along the Salmon Falls River in Berwick, including Keay Brook and its estuary and the skeletal remains of a steel bridge that once linked Maine to New Hampshire. Perhaps one day the trail systems will connect, but until then you’ll no doubt enjoy these stunning walks just the same.

“Looking back to what amazed me as a kid, it was the abundance of wildlife and natural beauty that transported me to another world, spending hours playing in tide pools or winding my way through the woods content and mesmerized by the magic of it all,” said Jordan Kelley, GWRLT’s Executive Director. “I hope we can continue to do this for our children and all who wander our woods and waters … It’s a mission worth fighting for.”

Kenyon Hill, Negutaquet River, Kimball Farm, Tatnic Woods – the wonderful list of GWRLT’s scenic gems goes on and on. Grab a copy of their “Nature Preserves and Trail Maps” publication at any trailhead kiosk for a complete picture of all that’s available and a fine trail companion. And while you’re in the area, be sure to stop in at Beach Plum Farm, the last remaining saltwater farm in Ogunquit and the trust’s office, to say hello and stroll around.

GWRLT has a busy year-round calendar of guided hikes, programs and events, plus there are lots of opportunities to volunteer and help support their great work. Get involved, meet some terrific people and have fun. Start with a visit to gwrlt.org.

Carey Kish of Mount Desert Island is the author of Beer Hiking New England, AMC’s Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast and the AMC Maine Mountain Guide. Follow more of Carey’s adventures on Facebook and on Instagram @careykish.

