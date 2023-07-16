FALMOUTH – Anna Louise Baker died on July 10, 2023, at the age of 92. She begins a new journey now, hopefully filled with family and friends she has not seen in a long time, plenty of good coffee and dark chocolate, honey-crisp apples, lots of fresh flowers, warm sunshine, birds chirping, interesting books to read and most importantly, spiritual presence with God.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, James Roy Baker; and her sister, Harriet Louise Landres Devantier of Blissfield, Mich.

Anna was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1930, first daughter of Alfred C. Landres and Louise Lindeman Landres. The family lived in Queens, N.Y., and later moved to West Springfield, Mass., where she graduated from high school in 1948. In 1952 Anna graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., with a degree in psychology and worked for St. Lawrence County doing social work. While at St. Lawrence, Anna met a very special man who became her husband of 65 years, James Roy Baker, and they soon moved to North Syracuse, N.Y., where they spent the next 64 years working and raising a family.

For a few years, Anna worked for the Syracuse Child and Family Service helping families with newly adopted babies and later went back to school for a master’s degree in Elementary Education at Syracuse University. She was a 1st grade teacher at the inner-city Seymour School in Syracuse, N.Y. for 18 years. Some very lucky kids had her as a teacher – they not only learned to read, but also learned to love books, how to make pancakes and ice cream, and to be kind and caring to others.

Anna was a joy to know, had a wonderful sense of humor and liked to make friends with all kinds of people. She was open and non-judgmental, thoughtful, truly interested in others’ lives and stories. She was a terrific mom to her two children, Steven and Marian, and along with their dad, Jim, went on camping trips in the Adirondacks in the summer, as well as trips to Maine and Niagara Falls to see grandparents.

Anna and Jim were very involved in their church, Andrews Memorial Methodist Church of North Syracuse, N.Y. Anna played bridge, knitted countless caps for the preemie ward at the local hospital, and was active in blood drives and along with Jim, worked many hours with North Area Meals on Wheels. She was a

great cook: made an unbeatable pot roast, terrific goulash and fantastic oatmeal raisin cookies. She loved being a mom, and exemplified common sense, forgiveness, and good humor.

In retirement, they enjoyed traveling overseas and visiting children and grandchildren at Big Moose Lake in upstate New York and Little Cranberry Island.

Anna and Jim moved to Maine in 2016. Just shy of his 90th birthday, Jim died in the fall of 2016. Anna carried on with new friends at her homey assisted living place, Foreside Harbor, in Falmouth, and enjoyed word games on her ipad, Jeopardy, listening to music, reading, knitting scarfs for the Christmas at Sea Mariners program, and chatting with the staff and residents.

We who loved her and will miss her are (among many others), her sister, Susan Landres Alter and her family of New Baltimore, Mich.; also her son, Steven Baker and his wife Diane Baker of Big Moose Lake, N.Y., and grandchildren David and Carey Baker, great-grandchildren Owen, Liam, Finn and Stella Baker of Fayetteville, N.Y.; Also, her daughter, Marian Baker and her husband Chris Wriggins of Yarmouth, and grandchildren, Daniel Wriggins of Philadelphia, Pa., and Adam Wriggins of Worcester, Mass. There are also many beloved nieces and nephews in Michigan, Massachusetts, and Delaware.

The family would like to thank the staff of Foreside Harbor and Falmouth by the Sea for their deep care and friendship during the last years. Thanks also go to several loving private caregivers and the wonderful people at Compassus Hospice for the compassionate and attentive care the last weeks.

A celebration of her life will be arranged for sometime in the fall.

