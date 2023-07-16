THAXTON, Va. – Faye Elizabeth Lane passed from this world on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

She was born in Portland to Leo G. Tibbets (deceased) and Barbara M. Elliott Tibbetts on June 14, 1942.

She is survived by her son, Jerry M. Lane (Gina) of Goode, Va.; her brother, Alan Leo Tibbetts (Linda) of Gorham; grandchildren Caleb, Ava, and Byron Lane; niece, LeighAnn Howard (Adam), nephew, Thomas Tibbetts (Sara); and four great-nephews.

She attended North Deering Congregational Church and Deering High School in Portland. Faye was an active member of The Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years, originally in the Starlight Chapter in Westbrook, then later in the Liberty Chapter in Bedford, Va. She worked in customer service at Heath-Tex, WalMart, and Sam’s Club. Faye loved collecting dolls and traveling.

A celebration of Faye’s life will be held at Whitten Funeral Home’s Timberlake Chapel on Tuesday July 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.whittentimberlake.com for the Lane family.

Anyone wishing to help honor Faye’s memory may consider a memorial contribution made in

Faye’s name to

The Liberty Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star

910 Longwood Ave.

Bedford, VA 24523

