THAXTON, Va. – Faye Elizabeth Lane passed from this world on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
She was born in Portland to Leo G. Tibbets (deceased) and Barbara M. Elliott Tibbetts on June 14, 1942.
She is survived by her son, Jerry M. Lane (Gina) of Goode, Va.; her brother, Alan Leo Tibbetts (Linda) of Gorham; grandchildren Caleb, Ava, and Byron Lane; niece, LeighAnn Howard (Adam), nephew, Thomas Tibbetts (Sara); and four great-nephews.
She attended North Deering Congregational Church and Deering High School in Portland. Faye was an active member of The Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years, originally in the Starlight Chapter in Westbrook, then later in the Liberty Chapter in Bedford, Va. She worked in customer service at Heath-Tex, WalMart, and Sam’s Club. Faye loved collecting dolls and traveling.
A celebration of Faye’s life will be held at Whitten Funeral Home’s Timberlake Chapel on Tuesday July 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.whittentimberlake.com for the Lane family.
Anyone wishing to help honor Faye’s memory may consider a memorial contribution made in
Faye’s name to
The Liberty Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star
910 Longwood Ave.
Bedford, VA 24523
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.